XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $595,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,649,011.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $779,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,193,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,270,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.70 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

