Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 441.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

