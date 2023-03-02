Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $189.29 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.