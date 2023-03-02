Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after acquiring an additional 440,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.