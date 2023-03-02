Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,856 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,691,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZI opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

