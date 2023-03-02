Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
EPAM stock opened at $305.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
