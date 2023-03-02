Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

