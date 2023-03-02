Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 63,983 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,983 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock worth $827,846 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

