Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,671 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

