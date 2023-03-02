Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 167,786 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,373.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,786 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

PTON opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.