Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,319 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in UiPath by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.58 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock worth $829,745 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

