Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 48,643 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

