5,191 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCO opened at $289.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.91 and its 200-day moving average is $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.