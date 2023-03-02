5,191 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE MCO opened at $289.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.91 and its 200-day moving average is $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moody’s (MCO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.