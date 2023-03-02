Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 444.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

