Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $343.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.60 and its 200 day moving average is $307.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

