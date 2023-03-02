Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.1 %

AMH stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

