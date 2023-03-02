TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

TDG opened at $750.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $694.81 and its 200-day moving average is $628.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $768.63.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

