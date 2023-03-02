Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $390.84 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 48.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

