e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock worth $9,664,041. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

