Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,199 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

