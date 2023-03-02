Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 479.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTM. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,426.57 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,030.38 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,458.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,385.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

