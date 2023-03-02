Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,557 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

