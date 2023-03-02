Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

