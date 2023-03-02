Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 282.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 445.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $3,637,631.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares in the company, valued at $336,357,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,795,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,357,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,635 shares of company stock worth $7,028,551. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

