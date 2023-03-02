Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,469 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

