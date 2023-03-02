Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Asana Trading Down 0.5 %
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.