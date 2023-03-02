Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Trading Down 0.5 %

Asana stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.