Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,020,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

