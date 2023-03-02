Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHK opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

