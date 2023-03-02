RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1,152.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RLI opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

