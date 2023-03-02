Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $80.39

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.39, but opened at $83.30. Heska shares last traded at $84.91, with a volume of 2,460 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Insider Activity at Heska

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 29.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.