Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 331,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXL opened at $34.67 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

