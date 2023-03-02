Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,934 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

