Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.70. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 8,785,344 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

