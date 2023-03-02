Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

FLT stock opened at $213.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.