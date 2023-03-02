Ergoteles LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Several analysts recently commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.