Ergoteles LLC Buys 5,765 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,418,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,097,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

