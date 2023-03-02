15,277 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

