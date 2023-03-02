Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Trading Up 5.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PARR opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.