Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.19. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 516,023 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $765.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,524.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

