Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

