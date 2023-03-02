LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.11. LivePerson shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 470,163 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $714.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.