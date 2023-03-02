LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.11. LivePerson shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 470,163 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
LivePerson Trading Down 6.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $714.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.