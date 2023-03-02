Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $57.06

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.06, but opened at $61.65. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 721,731 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

