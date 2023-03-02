Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

