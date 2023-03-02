Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Brady Shirley Sells 8,156 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 8,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $457,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -287.24 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $123.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

