Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Natera Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 121.87% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,643 shares of company stock worth $5,982,663. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

