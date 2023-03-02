Ergoteles LLC Sells 84,152 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,152 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 518.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

