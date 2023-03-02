Ergoteles LLC Takes $539,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.02 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

