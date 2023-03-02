Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity

Aramark Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.