OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.86. Genetic Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.

