16,998 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

